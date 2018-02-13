BROCKTON (CBS) — One person was trapped inside a vehicle after a dump truck rolled over on Route 24 in Brockton, according to the Brockton Fire Department.
They responded to the truck on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 18 Tuesday morning.
It appears a sedan was also involved.
Brockton Fire said the victim was conscious and alert when EMS extricated them and they were transported to the hospital.
Two lanes were shut down while first responders tended to the crash.
Expect traffic delays in the area.