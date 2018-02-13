Filed Under:Brockton, Dump Truck, dump truck rollover, Local TV

BROCKTON (CBS) — One person was trapped inside a vehicle after a dump truck rolled over on Route 24 in Brockton, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

They responded to the truck on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 18 Tuesday morning.

dumptruckroute24 Dump Truck Rolls Over On Route 24 In Brockton Tuesday Morning

A dump truck is flipped over on the side of the road on Route 24 in Brockton (WBZ-TV)

It appears a sedan was also involved.

Brockton Fire said the victim was conscious and alert when EMS extricated them and they were transported to the hospital.

Two lanes were shut down while first responders tended to the crash.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

