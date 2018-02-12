BOSTON (CBS) – American battling the flu have been on the hunt for Vitamin C.
Consumers bought nearly 39 million gallons of orange juice in January.
That’s the first time in almost five years that there’s been a year-over-year increase in orange juice sales, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Analysts expect the orange juice surge to end after flu season.
The Associated Press reported that this flu season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. Some doctors say it’s the worst they’ve seen in decades.