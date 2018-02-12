Filed Under:Canton, Local TV, Ralph Hawkins, Stoughton

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors confirm the driver suspected of striking and killing a 74-year-old man in Canton over the weekend was an off-duty police officer.

Police say Ralph Hawkins was struck by a pickup truck as he stood in a neighbor’s driveway Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and stayed at the scene.

A pickup truck ran over a man who was standing in his driveway in Canton Saturday. (Image Credit: Ryan Bernat/WBZ-TV)

The Norfolk district attorney’s office said Monday the driver is a police officer from a neighboring community who was not acting in any official capacity. The office didn’t disclose a name because no charges have been filed.

The Enterprise reports the driver is a Stoughton police sergeant who in 2012 received a valor award for rescuing several hostages and arresting a suspect during an armed robbery.

