BOSTON (CBS) — Just three points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins will be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline as they look bolster their squad for a postseason run.
The Bruins are interested in adding a power forward to their mix, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty, and have a “keen interest” in Edmonton Oiler’s forward Patrick Maroon.
Maroon has 13 goals and 27 points in his 52 games this season, after netting a career-high 27 goals last season. The 29-year-old would give Boston some much-needed size on the wing with his 6-foot-3, 227-pound frame.
With Maroon heading toward unrestricted free agency this offseason he would be a rental for the Bruins, meaning Don Sweeney wouldn’t have to give up too much to get him in a Boston sweater.
According to Haggerty, Edmonton VP of hockey operations Craig MacTavish was in Boston for Saturday night’s Bruins-Sabres game to get a closer look at the B’s roster, while Bruins executive director of player personnel John Ferguson has recently been scouting Oilers games.
It seems like the two sides are open to making a swap, so Maroon’s name is one to keep an eye on leading up to the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline.