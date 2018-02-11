BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police deleted a tweet about Black History Month after it was criticized for celebrating a white man.

Sunday night police tweeted that in honor of Black History Month they were paying tribute to Celtics legend Red Auerbach.

Police said they chose Auerbach because he was the first NBA coach to draft a black player. He also put together the first all-black starting five and hired the league’s first black head coach, Bill Russell.

Several people responded to the tweet, suggesting the department should have honored someone else.

“As lovely as all those things are that Red did, black history month is not about white men. This is inappropriate,” one person responded.

“Is this a joke?” another asked.

One user called the tweet “tone-deaf,” while another called it a “swing and a miss.”

The tweet was deleted a short time later.

Later in the evening, Boston Police shared a tribute to Russell, calling him “one of the greatest Celtics of all time.”

#ICYMI: In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth we pay tribute to Bill Russell, one of the greatest @celtics of all time and the first African-American head coach in the history of the NBA when he was named @celtics coach on November 15, 1966. pic.twitter.com/gKX7zpcUQt — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 12, 2018

Boston Police did not immediately respond for comment about the deleted tweet.