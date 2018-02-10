MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An argument between neighbors ended with one man arrested for pointing a rifle at people in his neighborhood.
Matthew Parsons of Manchester was charged with felony criminal threatening with a firearm after the incident early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the area of West Street and Douglas Street about 12:07 a.m. for a report of two groups of neighbors arguing.
Parsons reportedly entered his home and came outside carrying a rifle, which he pointed at three neighbors, police said.
He then went back inside his house, and returned outside a second time, pointing the rifle at the group again.
Parsons then fled the scene in his motor vehicle.
Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to officers, who then found Parsons at a house in Goffstown, where police arrested him.