MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An argument between neighbors ended with one man arrested for pointing a rifle at people in his neighborhood.

Matthew Parsons of Manchester was charged with felony criminal threatening with a firearm after the incident early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the area of West Street and Douglas Street about 12:07 a.m. for a report of two groups of neighbors arguing.

Parsons reportedly entered his home and came outside carrying a rifle, which he pointed at three neighbors, police said.

He then went back inside his house, and returned outside a second time, pointing the rifle at the group again.

Parsons then fled the scene in his motor vehicle.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to officers, who then found Parsons at a house in Goffstown, where police arrested him.

