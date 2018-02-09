BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox and slugger J.D. Martinez continue their game of free agency chicken, it appears the Boston front office is exploring some backup plans with Spring Training just around the corner.

The Red Sox have made a five-year, $125 million offer to Martinez, but that apparently isn’t enough for the first baseman/outfielder and his agent Scott Boras. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported recently that Martinez is “fed up” with waiting for a better offer from Boston, and is willing to wait things out with Spring Training getting underway next week.

The Red Sox probably aren’t too thrilled that Martinez is balking at their offer, but he remains their preference in their quest to add some more pop to their lineup.

But if Martinez doesn’t accept their offer soon, or he signs elsewhere, the Red Sox have begun to explore other options. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, the team has been in contract with free agent first baseman Logan Morrison.

Red Sox and Logan Morrison's camp have been in touch recently. Sox still want Martinez, but there is groundwork for alternatives — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 9, 2018

Morrison enjoyed a career year with the Tampa Bay Rays last season, slashing .246/.353/.516 to go with a career-high 38 homers and 85 RBIs. The 30-year-old only plays first base and wouldn’t offer the flexibility Martinez would for new manager Alex Cora, but if the Red Sox want to add some power to the middle of their order without breaking the bank, Morrison may be their best option.

Boston pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 14, with the team’s first full squad workout slated for Feb. 19.