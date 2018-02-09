NEWTON (CBS) – Several Newton schools were ordered to shelter in place while police searched the area for suspects in an unknown incident.
Newton Police said a car was driving the wrong way down the off-ramp of the Mass Pike when it crashed Friday morning.
The suspects then got out of the car and ran. A possible sighting was reported on Oak Ave., and a search began in that neighborhood.
Massachusetts State Police joined the search on the ground and in the air, but no one was located. The shelter-in-place order was lifted.
A car was towed from the scene of the crash.
No further information is currently available.