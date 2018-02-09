Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Newton, Newton Police

NEWTON (CBS) – Several Newton schools were ordered to shelter in place while police searched the area for suspects in an unknown incident.

Newton Police said a car was driving the wrong way down the off-ramp of the Mass Pike when it crashed Friday morning.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran. A possible sighting was reported on Oak Ave., and a search began in that neighborhood.

Police search for suspects in Newton. (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police joined the search on the ground and in the air, but no one was located. The shelter-in-place order was lifted.

A car was towed from the scene of the crash.

No further information is currently available.

