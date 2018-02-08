DOVER (CBS) – Police believe a “peeping tom” who has been spotted in Needham has also made his way into nearby Dover.
In January, Needham Police shared a photo of the suspect who had been approaching houses through back yards.
When the suspect has been seen, he flees immediately.
On Thursday, Dover Police said similar incidents have been reported in their town. Dover and Needham Police are combining resources to search for the peeping tom.
Anyone who sees the suspicious behavior is asked to call 911.
Residents are also asked to keep shades drawn at night and leave external lights on.