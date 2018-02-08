Filed Under:Christina Hager, Dover, Local TV, Needham, Peeping Tom

DOVER (CBS) – Police believe a “peeping tom” who has been spotted in Needham has also made his way into nearby Dover.

In January, Needham Police shared a photo of the suspect who had been approaching houses through back yards.

When the suspect has been seen, he flees immediately.

needham Dover, Needham Police Searching For Peeping Tom

Needham Police released this photo of the man they’re looking for. (Image credit: Needham Police-Facebook)

On Thursday, Dover Police said similar incidents have been reported in their town. Dover and Needham Police are combining resources to search for the peeping tom.

Anyone who sees the suspicious behavior is asked to call 911.

Residents are also asked to keep shades drawn at night and leave external lights on.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch