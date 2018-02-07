BOSTON (CBS) – Just last week we were talking about the backlash against Messenger Kids, Facebook’s new app designed to introduce the addictive world of social media to little kids – with full parental control, of course.

Let’s face it, the smartphone and the app explosion have created an out-of-control situation where entire generations of kids – not to mention their screen-addicted parents – are under the spell of these devices with some negative consequences we already know about and likely many we don’t.

Fortunately, child advocates and tech industry whistleblowers are fighting back.

“There’s a whole bunch of techniques that are deliberately used, to keep the autoplay watching on YouTube, to keep you watching the next video, or streaks on Snapchat to keep kids hooked so they feel like they have to keep the streak going,” Tristan Harris, a former Google design ethicist, told CBS This Morning.

“This is changing the nature of interpersonal relationships, the way you manage your kid, you can’t get them or yourself away from the screen, so I think it’s time for us to have a very important national conversation starting with parents and schools, but then going directly to the industry and saying you have to change your behavior,”James Steyer, the founder of Common Sense Media, told CBS.

Good luck with that.

As multiple former tech executives have disclosed in recent months, the geniuses behind Facebook, Google, YouTube and the rest knew perfectly well they were creating a risky, addictive drug and forged ahead full steam because of the money they could make, plain and simple.

But folks like the new group Truth About Tech are offering parents a resource to push back. If you care about your kids’ futures, check it out.

Your opinion is welcome here, via email at keller@wbztv.com, or on Twitter, @kelleratlarge.