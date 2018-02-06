BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s talk about idiots – the kind of idiot who uses a Super Bowl win or loss as an excuse for violence and vandalism.

Most Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrated their team’s superb performance this way, savoring a long-awaited victory, sharing the joy with friends and family.

Unfortunately, some chose to act like idiots. They damaged public and private property, smashed windows, looted, and littered the streets with debris.

These are the sort of drunken imbeciles who’ve given Philadelphia a reputation for having some of the nation’s worst fans.

But we have our share of them here. There is no excuse for the mindless violence at UMass Amherst that led to six arrests and a dozen people taken to the hospital.

I know for a fact that police here and, I’m sure, in Philadelphia, are sick of having to deal with this kind of idiocy. And as a taxpayer, I’m fed up with having to pay for the police overtime, higher insurance rates and other costs of this sort of thing.

So, what do we do about it?

We could slap a curfew on areas where this behavior has occurred in the past, but that would be unfair to the vast majority of fans who aren’t violent fools.

We could throw the book much harder at the vandals we catch in the act in an effort to make a cautionary tale of them, but the thing about idiots is – they never learn.

Maybe we need to develop anti-stupidity curriculum in the schools to teach young kids what proper social behavior is and build a stigma around the idiocy.

I get it, there will always be idiots among us.

But that doesn’t mean we have to support them when they ruin our party.

