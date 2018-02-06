BOSTON (CBS) – Josh McDaniels has decided to not accept the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts and will stay with the New England Patriots.

McDaniels had multiple interviews with the Colts, and while it’s been speculated for a while that he would take the head coaching job, it was only made official earlier Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that in the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft sweetened the deal in an effort to keep him.

Text from one league source: “That’s Kraft putting it to the Colts again. He will forever try and (expletive) that place ever since deflate gate.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

The Colts said they were “surprised and disappointed” by McDaniels’ decision.

“After agreeing to contract terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels this evening informed us that he would not be joining our team,” the Colts said in a statement.

“Although we are surprised and disappointed, we will resume our head coaching search immediately and find the right fit to lead our team and organization on and off the field.”

McDaniels has served as New England’s offensive coordinator for nine years over two stints, first from 2006-2008 and then again starting in 2012.