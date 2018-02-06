BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a home day care center Tuesday morning.
Flames could be seen shooting through windows of the Lamartine Street building in Jamaica Plain just after 10 a.m.
Boston Fire officials said the day care center is run out of the basement of the two and a half-story home.
Everyone at the day care and all other residents were safely evacuated, they added.
There were five kids are the day care when the fire broke out
After crews put out the flames, heavy smoke continued to come out of the home and could be seen from up the street.
Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley was at the scene.
He spoke with WBZ-TV over the phone and said, “It appears Boston Fire did an amazing job, as always, distinguishing the flames. Obviously, there’s still flumes of smoke coming out. The house is still standing but there is hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.”
O’Malley also said it appears the fire was contained to one building.