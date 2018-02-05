BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may already have a replacement for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

With Patricia leaving to take over the Detroit Lions, it was expected that linebackers coach Brian Flores get a promotion to defensive coordinator. But on Monday, just hours after the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, it’s being reported that Bill Belichick will go outside of the organization to replace Patricia.

According to the college football website Football Scoop, the Patriots are expected to name Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano their new defensive coordinator.

FS1 reporter Bruce Feldman followed up that report with one of his own, saying Schiano has yet to make a decision whether or not he’d leave Ohio State. He adds that Flores may still be promoted to defensive coordinator, and Schiano could take on a different role on Belichick’s staff.

Saw the report that Greg Schiano is leaving #OhioState for the #Patriots DC job. Am told Schiano hasn't decided whether he's leaving OSU yet. Brian Flores may get promoted to DC in New England. Schiano could have a job on the Pats staff w/ Belichick but still hasn't decided. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 5, 2018

Schiano’s name shouldn’t be much of a surprise to Patriots fans. The 51-year-old is good friends with Belichick, and the Patriots head coach has spoken fondly of Schiano any time his name has come up for vacant head coaching positions. If Schiano does join Belichick’s staff in New England, he’d be reuniting with safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon, whom he coached during his time at Rutgers.

After an 11-year run as head coach of Rutgers football, Schiano moved to the NFL to man the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He went 11-21 with the Bucs and was fired after a 4-12 campaign in 2013.