By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Losing a Super Bowl can be tough, especially when you’re a quarterback and the spotlight is shining brightest on you. Everyone responds differently.

On Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, Brady responded the way an 18-year NFL veteran should.

In the tunnel after the loss, Brady was seen shaking hands with Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. He was the player who recovered Brady’s fumble in the fourth quarter, which came on a strip sack by Brandon Graham. It stood as the single biggest play of the game, and the lone drive where Brady’s offense failed.

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online captured a photograph of the moment:

It was a sign of respect, obviously, but also a sign of maturity. Brady’s as fiery as it gets on the field, but prides himself on his composure off the field. He said in his MVP acceptance speech on Saturday night that even though he’s an older guy in the NFL, he looks up to many of the younger players in the league who make it great.

This brief but simple moment shows that at least in this instance, it’s more than just words coming from Brady.