BOSTON (CBS) — Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to congratulate both teams after Super Bowl 52.
“What a game that was!” Gisele wrote under a photo of her hugging husband Tom Brady with one of their children.
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e ao meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!
Brady and the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.
After congratulating the Eagles, she said the Patriots gave it their best effort.
“To my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do,” she said.