SUPER BOWL LII: Patriots Lose To Eagles, 41-33 | Complete Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage | Photos
BOSTON (CBS) — Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to congratulate both teams after Super Bowl 52.

“What a game that was!” Gisele wrote under a photo of her hugging husband Tom Brady with one of their children. 

Brady and the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

After congratulating the Eagles, she said the Patriots gave it their best effort.

“To my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do,” she said.

