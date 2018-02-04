MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Tom Brady’s video crew brought its A game for Super Bowl LII.

The quarterback dropped an intense hype video on Sunday morning, just hours before the Patriots will take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Brady’s intensity on the field is easy to see, and in this video he shares footage of some of the intensity of his teammates, going back to their college days and continuing through their Patriots careers.

Set to the soundtrack of Eminem’s “Till I Collapse,” with Herb Brooks’ speech from “Miracle” (as delivered by Kurt Russell), the video shows clips of Danny Amendola at Texas Tech, Dwayne Allen at Clemson, Rob Gronkowski at Arizona, Chris Hogan at Penn State (playing lacrosse!), Eric Rowe at Utah, Duron Harmon at Rutgers, Jordan Richards at Stanford, Stephon Gilmore at South Carolina, Kyle Van Noy at BYU, Trey Flowers at Arkansas, Malcom Brown at Texas, Brandin Cooks at Oregon State, David Harris at Michigan, James White at Wisconsin, Lawrence Guy at Arizona State, Geneo Grissom at Oklahoma, Ricky Jean Francois at LSU, Cameron Fleming at Stanford, Matthew Slater at UCLA, Stephen Gostkowski at Memphis, and of course, Brady himself at Michigan.

That’s a lot of teammates.

The video then cuts to some exterior and interior shots of U.S. Bank Stadium, before getting to highlights of those guys with the Patriots.

It ends with a very pensive look from a wild beast.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:17am PST

If you’re a Patriots fan, it might get your blood pumping a little too hot on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.