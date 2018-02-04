BOSTON (CBS) — There was a notable absence from the New England Patriots’ defense when Super Bowl LII kicked off on Sunday night.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler has yet to play a snap heading late in the second quarter.

Malcolm Butler, who had an illness earlier in the week and arrived at the Super Bowl one day later than the team. opens the game on sideline in place of Eric Rowe in Big Nickel package. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2018

Eagles going right at CB Eric Rowe. Patriots' decision to start Rowe over Malcolm Butler (97.8 percent of the defensive snaps in the regular season) a top early storyline in Super Bowl LII. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 4, 2018

Eric Rowe got the start in place of Butler, likely in an attempt combat the size of Philadelphia’s receiving corps. NBC reported during the game that Butler not starting was a “coach’s decision.”

The Patriots certainly could have used him early in the game. Rowe saved the first defensive drive for New England, breaking up a pass in the end zone to Alshon Jeffery. But the Eagles got the best of the matchup on their next trip down the field, with Nick Foles hooking up with Jeffery for a 34-yard touchdown in the end zone over Rowe.

Butler was treated at a Boston hospital last Sunday with an illness and did not travel with the team to Minnesota on Monday, arriving on Tuesday. He was on the field for pregame warmups and was spotted on the sideline, so his absence has more to do with New England’s defensive scheme more than his health.