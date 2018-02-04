SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Residents and firefighters narrowly escaped danger during an overnight fire in Leominster.

Flames broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday on Mechanic Street.

Two firefighters became trapped by debris and were forced to make a mayday call before they were rescued by a rapid intervention team.

Jane Lyons broke down in tears as she looked at what was left of her daughter’s home.

“Thank god everyone is safe,” Lyons said.

Lyons said her family, including her 5-month-old grandson Riley narrowly escaped the flames.

“His bedroom is over there and when I woke up, the alarms were going off,” she said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Very thankful. If my grandson was in the back bedroom, and that was on the other side of the kitchen, I would be burying them and problem the two of them,” said Lyons.

A total of 16 people were displaced by the fire including eight children.

