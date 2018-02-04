WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A toddler has life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from a pickup truck on Route 3 in Weymouth Saturday night.
The three-year-old boy was not properly buckled in a child-safety seat, according to State Police.
An eight-year-old boy was also in the car and he was unharmed.
Officials said the pickup hit the guardrail and then swung back into the road when the driver “overcorrected in his steering input, causing the unrestrained child to be ejected onto the roadway.”
The truck’s driver, 34-year-old Florian Rochi of Weymouth, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment, safety restraint violation, and motor vehicle charges.
Rochi’s relationship with the kids is not known at this time.