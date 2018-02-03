SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Randy Moss, Super Bowl LII, Ty Law

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Two former Patriots will find out their Hall of Fame fate on Saturday.

Ty Law and Randy Moss are among the finalists who will learn during the NFL Honors celebration if they will earn their place in Canton this year.

The list of candidates was narrowed down to 15 in recent months.

On Saturday morning, debate and voting is taking place before the final decision is revealed at 9 p.m.

Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Terrell Owens, and former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher are among the players expected to be given serious consideration for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

brady moss Randy Moss, Ty Law Waiting To Find Out Hall Of Fame Fate

Tom Brady and Randy Moss celebrate during the 2007 NFL season. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Moss spent three-plus years with the Patriots after eight years in Minnesota and two with the Oakland Raiders.

In 2007, Moss hauled in career-best 23 touchdowns for New England and amassed 1,493 yards, second highest in his career.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection four times.

ty law Randy Moss, Ty Law Waiting To Find Out Hall Of Fame Fate

New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law (24) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a Kurt Warner pass during first half action on February 3, 2002 at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. (PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Law had a signature pick-six in Patriots’ first Super Bowl victory over the St. Louis Rams.

In his career, he racked up 53 regular season interceptions, returning seven of them for touchdowns. In the playoffs, Law picked off six passes.

Most importantly, Law won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

