MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – Two former Patriots will find out their Hall of Fame fate on Saturday.

Ty Law and Randy Moss are among the finalists who will learn during the NFL Honors celebration if they will earn their place in Canton this year.

The list of candidates was narrowed down to 15 in recent months.

Selectors are beginning to arrive this morning to begin the process of voting on the Class of 2018. These are the official ballots they will be using. #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/c7m4T5DfuB — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 3, 2018

On Saturday morning, debate and voting is taking place before the final decision is revealed at 9 p.m.

Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Terrell Owens, and former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher are among the players expected to be given serious consideration for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Moss spent three-plus years with the Patriots after eight years in Minnesota and two with the Oakland Raiders.

In 2007, Moss hauled in career-best 23 touchdowns for New England and amassed 1,493 yards, second highest in his career.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection four times.

Law had a signature pick-six in Patriots’ first Super Bowl victory over the St. Louis Rams.

In his career, he racked up 53 regular season interceptions, returning seven of them for touchdowns. In the playoffs, Law picked off six passes.

Most importantly, Law won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.