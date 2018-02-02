BOSTON (CBS) – The NFL MVP winner will be announced Saturday night. But we may have gotten a sneak peek at the winner.
Brad Schlossman, a writer for Grand Forks Herald in North Dakota and Minnesota, made an eagle-eyed observation during Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s media availability on Thursday.
An unidentified man can be seen near Brady’s podium with a piece of a paper that appears to be titled “BRADY ACCEPTANCE SPEECH.”
The purported speech opens with “… honored to be recognized as this year’s recipient of the Associated Press MVP Award.”
It would come as no surprise if Brady has indeed been declared MVP. He is widely expected to take home the honor for the third time in his career.
We’ll find out for sure if the speech is the real deal when the MVP is announced Saturday at 9 p.m. during the NFL Honors ceremonies.