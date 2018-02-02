SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – It’s been a quiet Super Bowl week as far as trash talk goes. But Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery provided the first piece of “bulletin board material” on Thursday.

Jeffery guaranteed an Eagles win in comments shared by The News Journal in Deleware.

The wide receiver was asked what has to happen if the Eagles are going to win on Sunday against the Patriots.

“Ain’t no ‘if,’ man,” Jeffery said, according to the newspaper. “When we win on Sunday, ain’t no telling what we’re going to do. But we’re probably going to celebrate, have some fun.”

Jeffery added that the Eagles are “bringing that trophy back to Philly,” and said “Man, I don’t give a damn about all of that” when asked about the Patriots’ dominance.

“That’s in the past. We’re in the present,” he said.

