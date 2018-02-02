SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — State Reps. Dave Rogers (D-Cambridge) and Mike Connolly (D-Cambridge) have introduced a bill on Beacon Hill to make Massachusetts a “marijuana sanctuary state” of sorts.

The bill would bar any local or state law enforcement resources from aiding federal prosecutions of marijuana crimes.

It comes on the heels of an announcement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Justice Department is rolling back an Obama-era policy that took a more hands-off approach in policing marijuana in states that have legalized the drug. Selling and using marijuana remains a federal crime, and Sessions has signaled the feds will more aggressively enforce that policy.

State Rep. Dave Rogers (D-Cambridge)

State Rep. Dave Rogers (D-Cambridge)

Last month, the new U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, a Trump appointee, announced he could not guarantee immunity from federal prosecution, even for licensed marijuana dealers.

Rogers joined Liam Martin and Paula Ebben on Friday night on myTV38 and said the move by the Justice Department defies the will of the Massachusetts voters, who overwhelmingly approved in 2016 the legalization of marijuana.

