BOSTON (CBS) – A driver and passenger were injured when a car they were traveling in struck a house in Hyde Park.

Emergency crews extricated two people from a white, four-door sedan after the crash. They were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people were injured when this car struck a house in Hyde Park. (Photo: Boston Fire Department)

The crash damaged a portion of a 2 1/2 story house on Hyde Park Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

There was damage to an inside wall and radiator of the house, with some plaster knocked down.

There is no word if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the crash.

