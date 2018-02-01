BOSTON (CBS) – “New England vs. Everybody” is more than just a shirt – it’s reality, according to a new poll.
A survey from Monmouth University finds that 37 percent of Americans are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LII, compared to just 16 percent who want another Patriots championship.
Furthermore, 39 percent said they are actively cheering for the Patriots to lose, while only 12 percent are explicitly against the Eagles.
When sampling just the northeast, the Eagles are still favored over the Patriots by 45 percent to 28 percent.
Overall, 39 percent of Americans say they will be watching on Sunday. But many don’t even care who lifts the trophy, as 49 percent say the commercials will be the most interest part.
The poll also revealed something about the reputation of both fan bases. Twenty-six percent said they’d be worried about running into Eagles fans in a dark alley, compared to 14 percent who would be nervous about the same encounter with Patriots fans.