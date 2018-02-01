BOSTON (CBS) — Millions of Americans have turned to plant-based milk as an alternative to cow’s milk, but which variety is the healthiest?
Researchers from McGill University found that while none of them proves as nutritious as cow’s milk, soy milk reigns supreme when compared to rice, almond and coconut milk.
Soy milk is a better source of protein and contains phytonutrients which may have some anti-cancer properties.
Almond milk has larger amounts of healthy fats but less protein. Coconut milk has virtually no protein, and rice milk has the weakest nutritional value. Rice milk is higher in calories and essentially made up of carbohydrates and sugar.
However, if you’re looking for the biggest nutritional bang for your buck, cow’s milk still is the most balanced when it comes to protein, fat, and carbohydrates and is a good source of minerals and vitamins, including calcium.