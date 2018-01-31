(MARE) Sanaa and Mikeiya are sisters of Cape Verdean descent who are seeking a new family together.

Sanaa is a nine-year-old girl who describes herself as nice, friendly and thankful. She enjoys playing tag, hide and seek, basketball and baseball. She also likes to watch SpongeBob Square Pants, The Cat in the Hat and the movie Boss Baby. Sanaa is in the third-grade and does well academically. She makes friends easily and is well liked by other children. Sanaa likes to be the center of attention, and her biggest wish is to find a family who will be “nice and loving” to her.

Mikeiya is a loving and talkative four-year-old girl who enjoys outside activities, including playing soccer and tag. She is very fashionable, and enjoys picking out her shoes and clothes. Mikeiya greets everyone with a hug and is described as a “little helper” around the house. She currently attends daycare where, she enjoys coloring and playing with various toys.

Legally freed for adoption, Sanaa and Mikeiya will do best in a two-parent family of any constellation. Any other children in the home should be older than Mikeiya. An ideal home for the sisters would be able to provide them with structure, positive re-enforcement and redirection when necessary. It is very important to the sisters that they are able to maintain contact with their eight siblings who are also looking to be adopted.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.