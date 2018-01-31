BOSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier filled in nicely for Kyrie Irving, logging his first career triple-double in his first NBA start and leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-73 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Rozier collected 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become just the second player in NBA history with a triple-double in his first start, joining Tony Wroten for Philadelphia on Nov. 13, 2013, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Irving was sidelined by a right quad contusion after he got hurt during Monday’s win in Denver.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points for Boston, and Jayson Tatum had 15. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown scored 14 points apiece.

New York was trying for a third straight win. Enes Kanter had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points.

Morris left in the final minute of the third quarter when he landed hard after a dunk. He was diagnosed with a bruised left hip.

Boston carried a 50-45 lead into halftime and grabbed control by outscoring New York 31-20 in the third quarter. The Knicks trailed by as many as 33 in the closing period.

Rozier had 11 first-quarter points as the Celtics led 27-24 after one.

The teams split their first two meetings this season, with the Celtics winning 110-89 on Oct. 24 in Boston and the Knicks prevailing 102-93 on Dec. 21 in New York.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Porzingis recorded a block for the 20th straight game. … G Ron Baker (right shoulder) is out indefinitely after an MRI exam revealed a shoulder dislocation and torn labrum. Baker injured his shoulder on Tuesday against Brooklyn and did not travel to Boston. … C Joakim Noah remains away from the team for personal reasons.

Celtics: Morris scored in double figures for the ninth straight game, one shy of his career high. … Irving will be re-evaluated Thursday. “It’s not for sure that he’ll practice (Thursday) or play Friday,” coach Brad Stevens said. … G Marcus Smart missed his fourth straight game with a right hand laceration.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Milwaukee on Friday for first of two games versus Bucks in five days.

Celtics: Continue their three-game homestand Friday against Atlanta.

