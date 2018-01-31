10:40 a.m. CT: It’s everybody’s favorite day of Super Bowl week. It’s time for Roger Goodell’s press conference.

The annual event, known colloquially as The State of the NFL, is always a big one, drawing in hundreds of reporters and a whole wall of television camera, all to capture the words of the commissioner.

This year, Roger should find himself in a bit of a comfortable spot. While there’s always some controversy surrounding the country’s largest sports league, there’s nothing particularly boiling at this point in time.

But it still ought to be interesting, and I’ll be transcribing here as fast as fingers will allow to try to convey and share what Goodell is saying with regard to some of the more pressing matters in the NFL. He’ll likely say that his league needs to better define what constitutes “a catch,” he’ll talk about replay and Alberto Riveron, he’ll talk about Thursday Night Football, the Raiders and Las Vegas, and more. Tom Brady might come up, too.

Whatever he says, it’ll all be right here as it happens. So check back throughout the press conference for live updates. It begins at 1 p.m. CT, which is 2 p.m. on the East Coast if you struggle with the numbers. It should be pretty good.