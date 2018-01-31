BOSTON (CBS) — Yes, Rob Gronkowski is a meathead. But he may be one of the smartest meatheads around.

Being a former player himself and the color analyst on Patriots radio broadcasts, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak has a special relationship with current players on the roster. He’s been touted as the “Belichick Whisperer” by the New York Times for his relationship with the usually reserved New England head coach. And as a former quarterback, he chats quite a bit with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

While Gronkowski comes across as a party animal, Zolak said there is much, much more to the tight end. In fact, Brady has called him one of the two smartest players he’s every played with, according to Zolak on the Patriots’ Not Done Network at Super Bowl LII.

“Tom Brady told me that years ago, the two smartest players he played with, No 1., Randy Moss and [No. 2], Rob Gronkowski,” said Zolak.

“There are guys who have raw talent who just don’t get it,” continued Zo. “Rob never made the same mistake twice. … He only gets better.”

That much is clear to anyone who watches Patriots football. Gronkowski dominates almost every game he plays in, and even if he’s not lighting up the stat sheet, the attention opposing defenses have to give him opens up the field for his teammates.

And, yeah, he certainly knows how to have a good time when his attention isn’t on football.

“He’s a meathead. But hey, there is nothing wrong with being a meathead,” Zolak added.