NORWOOD (CBS) – Two people were killed and two seriously injured following a head-on crash in Norwood early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the crash on Walpole Street and found the driver of a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup lying on the side of the road with a leg injury.
The truck had collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry, which suffered extensive front-end damage.
The driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Victoria Cody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Alex Pandolfo, 22, was taken to Norwood Hospital but did not survive.
A passenger from the back seat was taken by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Norwood Hospital.