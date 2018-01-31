SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
NORWOOD (CBS) – Two people were killed and two seriously injured following a head-on crash in Norwood early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the crash on Walpole Street and found the driver of a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup lying on the side of the road with a leg injury.

The truck had collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry, which suffered extensive front-end damage.

norwood 2 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Head On Norwood Crash

Alex Pandolfo and Victoria Cody, seen in a 2014 photo, were killed in a Norwood crash. (Family Photo)

The driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Victoria Cody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Alex Pandolfo, 22, was taken to Norwood Hospital but did not survive.

A passenger from the back seat was taken by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Norwood Hospital.

