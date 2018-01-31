SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston outfielder Mookie Betts has a reason to dance on Wednesday.

Betts won his arbitration case with the Red Sox and will get a nice raise for the 2018 season. He’ll now earn $10.5 million next season, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The Red Sox initially countered Betts’ figure with $7.5 million, but a three-man arbitration panel ruled in the player’s favor.

This was Betts’ first year of arbitration eligibility. The two sides also couldn’t agree to a contract last year either, which prompted the Red Sox to renew his deal (his third MLB season) at $950,000.

Though his numbers dipped a bit from the 2016 season, when he was runner-up for the AL MVP, Betts still had a solid year in 2017. He was named to his second straight All-Star team and led Boston with 24 homers and 102 RBIs, slashing .264/.344/.459 at the plate. Betts also won his second straight Gold Glove in right field.

Betts, 25, won’t be eligible for free agency until 2021.

