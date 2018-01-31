SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:coyote attack, Milton

MILTON (CBS) — A Milton man says his dog had to have one of her legs amputated after they were attacked by four coyotes at a nearby golf course.

Gary Maher posted on Facebook to share his story as a warning to others.

coyote dog attack 4 Man Says He And His Dog Were Attacked By 4 Coyotes

Gary Maher with his dog after the coyote attack (Photo Courtesy: Gary Maher)

“I’m ok just heartbroken my best friend lost her rear leg,” he wrote.

The attack occurred Granite Links golf course on Saturday.

Maher said he injured his hand but was able to fight them off.

Both Maher and his dog received rabies shots.

Environmental police are looking into the attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch