MILTON (CBS) — A Milton man says his dog had to have one of her legs amputated after they were attacked by four coyotes at a nearby golf course.
Gary Maher posted on Facebook to share his story as a warning to others.
“I’m ok just heartbroken my best friend lost her rear leg,” he wrote.
The attack occurred Granite Links golf course on Saturday.
Maher said he injured his hand but was able to fight them off.
Both Maher and his dog received rabies shots.
Environmental police are looking into the attack.