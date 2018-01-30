BOSTON (CBS) — As the story goes, a confident 22-year-old Tom Brady once told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that drafting him was the “best decision” his organization ever made.

That’s quite the statement from a then-flubby sixth-round pick, especially the first time he met his new boss. But it was just the first of many instances where Brady believed in himself while others did not. Just over a year later, Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe, led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Brady is now going for his sixth Super Bowl title with the Patriots, so his comments to Kraft certainly came true. It’s hard to argue that using the 199th pick on Brady wasn’t New England’s best decision ever, though Bill Belichick may like some claim of that title as well.

As the Patriots prepare for their Super Bowl LII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, those comments by Brady are once again resurfacing among the media. Asked about the anecdote during his media session on Tuesday at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, Brady said that isn’t exactly what he told his boss.

“What I believe I said was ‘you’ll never regret picking me,'” Brady clarified on Tuesday. “I think I was just excited to be a part of the Patriots. I didn’t know much about the franchise, growing up in California, being a 49ers fan, being in the NFC, being in the other part of the country. The Patriots didn’t have a great team, so it’s not like they were on TV very often.

“I just wanted to be a part of the team,” Brady continued. “I was part of a great team at Michigan and I felt like I could bring a lot of team spirit and enthusiasm to the Patriots. I was just hoping one day I’d get my opportunity and unfortunately it came when Drew got hurt. I just wanted to do the best I could do. I certainly didn’t want to let my teammates down then and I don’t want to let them down now. That part of me, as a competitor, has never really changed.”

Either way, whether Brady said drafting him was the best decision the Patriots ever made or that they’d never regret the pick, the quarterback was 100 percent accurate.