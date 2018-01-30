SUPER BOWL 52: New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Coastal Flooding | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos | Closings, Delays
Filed Under:Aaron Hernandez, Jose Baez, Local TV

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez is writing a book about the former NFL star and promises “shocking revelations.”

Jose Baez’s “Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez” is coming out Aug. 21, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book was written with the cooperation of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and will include a foreword by her. According to Hachette, “Unnecessary Roughness” will be the “definitive, insider” story on Hernandez.

hernandez1 Lawyer For The Late Aaron Hernandez Writing A Book

Aaron Hernandez’s attorney introduces him to potential jurors during jury selection for his second murder trial. (WBZ-TV)

Hernandez, a former standout tight end for the New England Patriots, was found hanging in his cell last April 19, hours before his ex-teammates were due to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The 27-year-old athlete had been serving life without parole for a 2013 murder.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch