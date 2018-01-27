SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BROCKTON (CBS) – New England Patriots fans will get a sweet taste when they send the team off to the Super Bowl from Foxboro on Monday morning.

Montilio’s Baking Co. in Brockton is constructing a massive Boston cream pie that will feed thousands.

patriots cake 2 Montilios Baking Huge Boston Cream Pie For Patriots Sendoff

When finished, the cake will be in the shape of a football and will measure 16 feet by 12 feet, said owner George Montilio.

“It’s going to feed about 4,000 people,” Montilio said.

Along with chocolate and all that cream filling, the pie will be topped with five Lombardi trophies, with a blank spot for a possible sixth.

patriots cake Montilios Baking Huge Boston Cream Pie For Patriots Sendoff

The cake will go to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for the rally on Monday morning. Organizers plan to start serving the cake around 8 a.m., Montilio said.

But moving this cake will be no small effort.

“We have a bunch of vehicles, so we’re going to put them all together and send a caravan,” Montilio said.

Montilio said his company has made large cakes before, but this cake order is “pretty big.”

“This is about as big as it gets,” he said.

