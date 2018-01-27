SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Firefighters in cold water rescue suits pulled a woman from a frigid pond Saturday morning after she fell through the ice in Barnstable.

The woman fell into Patty’s Pond around 9:30 a.m. on Wakeby Road in Marston Mills.

While firefighters were en route to the scene, a dispatcher used her knowledge of the area to divert them with the quickest way to reach the woman.

steveheaslipcapecodtimes Woman Rescued After Falling Through Ice Into Barnstable Pond

A woman is rescued from a Barnstable pond. (Image Credit: Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times)

Firefighters reached the woman, who was about 100 yards out into the pond, and brought her back to shore.

She had broken through the ice and was flailing when firefighters arrived.

The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters called the rescue a “labor intensive event.”

