MALDEN (AP) — Authorities are seeking help from the public to help solve the killing of a Massachusetts store owner five years ago.

Shawn Clark was fatally shot at Patriot Skateboards in Malden on Jan. 29, 2013. The Middlesex district attorney’s office says officials have made “some progress,” but that no one has been charged in connection with his killing.

clark Authorities Seek Clues In 2013 Murder Of Malden Marine Veteran

Shawn Clark (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say a confrontation ensued after two men entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. They say that Clark was shot multiple times by one of the two men before they fled.

suspects Authorities Seek Clues In 2013 Murder Of Malden Marine Veteran

The 2 suspects in Shawn Clark’s 2013 murder. (Image credit: Middlesex County District Attorney)

The Middlesex district attorney’s office has released a surveillance video it says shows the two suspects involved in the crime. It is asking for the public to help identify them.

