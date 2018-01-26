HANOVER (CBS) – Ordinarily when you open your front door, you’re not expecting to see Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown.

But Erin Gregory is not your ordinary Patriots fan, she’s a diehard, who’s about to receive an extraordinary surprise.

“We are sending you to the big game,” Brown told her.

Thanks to the NFL Extra Points Credit Card issued by Barclaycard, Erin is now headed to Super Bowl 52 for free.

“He gave me Super Bowl tickets and I can’t even speak,” Erin said. “Like my heart is racing. I’m dying, I’m dying right now.”

Erin is a Patriots Extra Points card member and was randomly selected. For her this is a dream come true.

“I’ve never been to a Super Bowl, never. It’s always been a dream of mine and now I’m going!” she said.

“Erin is going to get two tickets to the Super Bowl, two round trip tickets and three nights of a hotel to the big game,” said Matt Fields, spokesperson for Barclaycard.

Erin is such a big fan she named her son after Tom Brady.

“Brady is you know, there is nobody on top of Brady in my world and now my son is Brady, I have got the two best Bradys in the world, it’s unbelievable,” Erin said.

“To be able to come out and give her the two tickets, and see the look on her face, to be able to go attend that game,” Troy Brown said. “It’s not easy to get tickets to those games; I don’t have a ticket yet.”

Erin plans to take a very close friend to the Super Bowl.