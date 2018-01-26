SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV, Northeastern University, Team Impact

BOSTON (CBS) – The Northeastern University women’s soccer team has a new superstar.

Thirteen-year-old Caeleigh Brown of Norwood signed her letter of intent with the Huskies on Thursday as a part of Team IMPACT.

nu2 13 Year Old Joins Northeastern Womens Soccer Team Through Team IMPACT

Thirteen-year-old Caeleigh Brown at her Team Impact press conference. (WBZ-TV)

Caeleigh’s mom says her daughter never lost her smile during a year-long battle with leukemia.

nu1 13 Year Old Joins Northeastern Womens Soccer Team Through Team IMPACT

Caeleigh Brown joins the Northeastern women’s soccer team. (WBZ-TV)

She’s now in complete remission and grateful to Team IMPACT, which matches children with sports teams that ceremoniously add them to the roster.

“I’m super excited to be on the team. They’re so nice,” Caeleigh said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch