BOSTON (CBS) – The Northeastern University women’s soccer team has a new superstar.
Thirteen-year-old Caeleigh Brown of Norwood signed her letter of intent with the Huskies on Thursday as a part of Team IMPACT.
Caeleigh’s mom says her daughter never lost her smile during a year-long battle with leukemia.
She’s now in complete remission and grateful to Team IMPACT, which matches children with sports teams that ceremoniously add them to the roster.
“I’m super excited to be on the team. They’re so nice,” Caeleigh said.