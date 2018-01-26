BOSTON (CBS) — Susan Tedeschi is up for another Grammy this year, making it her seventh nomination. WBZ-TV got a chance to talk to the star when the Tedeschi Trucks Band recently swung through town.

“It’s just cool to come back and play at some of these venues that you used to go see shows at.” Susan Tedeschi grew up in Norwell, so she is no stranger to the Orpheum Theater.

The band is made up of a dozen talented musicians, including Tedeschi’s husband, Derek Trucks (of Allman Brothers fame).

“It’s a really special band. I kind of compare it to almost like an Olympic style team because you have so many great players coming from different backgrounds and we all come together to form this really unique group of musicians and people.”

Tedeschi now calls Jacksonville, Florida home but she tells us she loves coming back to Boston, “There’s a lot of history here, a lot of a family, and it’s a great town.”

And yes, she is part of the famous Tedeschi Food Shops family.

Coincidentally, she’s not the only local connection in this band. Tim Lefebvre, the bass player, is from Foxboro. And Tedeschi tells us he’s a big Tom Brady fan. Alecia Chakour, a vocalist, is from Amherst. And Mike Mattison, another vocalist in the group, went to Harvard.

The group’s album “Live From The Fox Oakland” is nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the Grammys this year. Tedeschi picked up her first Grammy win with the band in 2012.

“The Grammys is kind of a trip.” That trip began for Tedeschi when she was up for Best New Artist in 2000. “I was up against Christina Aquilera and Britney Spears and Macy Gray and Kid Rock. And I was sitting behind Christina and just to the side of me was Prince. Yeah, I literally sat next to Prince.”

Win or lose at the Grammys, Tedeschi tells us she is proud of this band and it’s unique sound, “We really try to bring a really joyful and happy and uplifting experience through the songs, through the words, through the music. This band is on a positive track and it’s really nice.”