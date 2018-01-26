Big and fluffy and stuffed with anything and everything, pancakes are the ultimate way to start your day. These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found to get them.

Depot Street Tavern

Milford

Depot Street Tavern in Milford is a cozy spot that looks more like a house, with home cooked meals that will make you feel completely comfortable. During the weekend brunch, they amp up their pancakes and make a Blueberry Cannoli version. It’s a triple stack of sweet cream pancakes made with blueberries and cannoli cream, topped with whipped cream and a cannoli chip.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Simone’s

Warrant, RI

Simone’s Restaurant in Warren, Rhode Island is the kind of place you would like to have in your neighborhood, serving inventive fare that you will be hard pressed to find anywhere else. Try the Dutch Baby pancake served at brunch. This old German recipe may have a strange name, but take one taste and you will be ready to rise and shine. It’s a popover baked in a wide dish so the center collapses, creating a bowl. Fill it with fruit and add syrup.

Kristin’s

Braintree

Kristin’s in Braintree is a no frills breakfast nook serving mouthwatering plates from the morning to the mid-afternoon. The 25 varieties of pancakes will have your head spinning. There is everything from Blueberry, to German Chocolate, to Boston Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, Oreo, or the ‘Birthday Cake’ – topped with frosting, sprinkles and a candle. Each can be ordered as a stack or individually, so you can sample a few.

The Corner Café

Marshfield

The Corner Cafe in Marshfield is way beyond your typical greasy spoon. They serve crazy breakfast appetizers like nachos topped with eggs, salsa and cheese; to breakfast bowls stuffed with everything from the ingredients in a Reuben, to a play on Mexican Seven Layer Dip. But if you like to start you day with some sweet, nothing tops the Corner Cafe’s pancakes stuffed with everything from fresh blueberries to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Deluxe Depot Diner

Framingham

The Deluxe Depot Diner in Framingham is located in a historic train station, originally built in 1885, with eats available from 7 in the morning to 11 at night. The best thing on the menu has to be a big stack of pancakes griddled up in six varieties, including Sweet Potato, French Acadian style, Stoneground Blue Corn pancakes, New York style potato pancakes, and the signature Deluxe Flapjacks.

5 South Main

Cohasset

5 South Main is a Cohasset nook known for approachable comfort food made fresh, by a friendly staff that always seems to be smiling. Nothing makes them happier than a big pancake. So when they make theirs, they are always perfectly puffy. And when they top them it’s with decadent Belgian chocolate and fresh raspberries.

Dave’s Diner

Middleboro

Dave’s Diner on Route 28 in Middleboro is a throwback diner where you can throw down some outstanding pancakes. A must try at Dave’s has to be the signature ‘Gid Cakes’ named after the owner’s brother. Gid is a cranberry grower, so Gid cakes have cranberries from his bog, and Granny Smith apples.

Bernard’s

Chestnut Hill

How about some scallion pancakes? Bernard’s in Chestnut Hill is one of Phantom’s all-time favorite Chinese restaurants, and their scallion pancakes are absolutely legendary. They are crispy on the outside, soft in the center, spiked with plenty of scallions, without any greasiness at all.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.