BOSTON (CBS) — All signs are pointing toward Josh McDaniels roaming the Colts’ sidelines next season.
The Patriots offensive coordinator will have his second interview with Indianapolis on Friday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. McDaniels will meet with the Colts brass of owner Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard in what is being tabbed as a “planning” meeting for trio.
While McDaniels is in Indy on Friday, New England will be holding their second practice of their Super Bowl bye week in Foxboro. Coordinators are allowed to meet/interview with teams for the second time this week, but no deals can be finalized until after the Super Bowl.
The Colts are not talking to any other candidates, so it’s safe to assume that McDaniels is their guy going forward.