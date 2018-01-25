SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:Onset, Onset Fire Department, Soft Touch Car Wash

ONSET (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured at a car wash on Cranberry Highway.

Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Soft Touch Car Wash about 1:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle and possibly still trapped underneath the vehicle, fire officials said.

skyeye wareham 20180125 Man Struck, Dragged By Car At Car Wash

(WBZ-TV)

A Wareham police officer arrived first on scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found the male victim had been struck by a vehicle, dragged a short distance, and remained trapped under the vehicle in the parking lot.

Emergency crews used hydraulic rescue tools to raise the vehicle off of the victim.

skyeye wareham Man Struck, Dragged By Car At Car Wash

(WBZ-TV)

The victim was not identified pending family notification.

He was sent to a Boston area trauma center with “significant life-threatening injuries,” the Onset Fire Department said in a statement.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

Wareham Police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch