ONSET (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured at a car wash on Cranberry Highway.
Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Soft Touch Car Wash about 1:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle and possibly still trapped underneath the vehicle, fire officials said.
A Wareham police officer arrived first on scene.
When firefighters arrived, they found the male victim had been struck by a vehicle, dragged a short distance, and remained trapped under the vehicle in the parking lot.
Emergency crews used hydraulic rescue tools to raise the vehicle off of the victim.
The victim was not identified pending family notification.
He was sent to a Boston area trauma center with “significant life-threatening injuries,” the Onset Fire Department said in a statement.
The man’s condition was not immediately known.
Wareham Police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.