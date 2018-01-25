SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
NEWTON, N.H. (CBS) – A long-haired cat is recovering today after being found frozen in the ice on a New Hampshire pond.

Police said the cat was found in the frozen pond at the corner of Jacobs Way and Heath Street.

Rescue crews believe the cat was sunning itself on the icy pond when the ice became too thin and it fell in.

Town firefighters and DPW personnel helped pull the cat, which was covered in ice, out of the pond.

newton nh cat frozen in ice Cat Recovering After Being Found Frozen In Pond

(Photo: Newton, N.H. Police Department)

Rescue crews used hot water to melt off the ice.

The extent of the cat’s injuries or its condition was not immediately known.

The cat, which is believed to be feral, is currently in the care of the town’s Animal Control Officer.

Anyone with information on the cat or its owners is asked to call the Newton, N.H. Police Department at 603-382-6774.

Newton is a small town on the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border.

