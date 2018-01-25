CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) — Mila Kunis is being honored with a parade and roast at Harvard University Thursday, but some students want Kunis to reconsider her invitation.

The “That ’70s Show” actress is being honored as Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The group calls Kunis one of Hollywood’s “most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses.”

The Ukraine-born actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2010’s “Black Swan.” She also starred in “Bad Moms” and “Ted” and she’s the voice of Meg Griffin on “Family Guy.”

Hasty Pudding is the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, formed in 1795. But it’s an all-male cast where men in drag perform the female roles.

It’s been naming a Woman of the Year since 1951 but in recent years it’s come under fire for excluding women from performing in its annual shows.

Some female Harvard students have been auditioning in protest.

Now they want Kunis to reconsider her invitation over the casting policy, but she hasn’t commented.

“I think if we continue to put pressure on them, both within Harvard and in the media, they will eventually have to change.” Harvard senior Liz Kantor told WBZ-TV.

Thursday’s ceremony will begin with a parade down Mass. Ave. in Cambridge just before 3 p.m.

