BOSTON (AP) — The only black state senator in Massachusetts is stepping down to take a job with one of the region’s top construction firms.
Democratic Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry said Thursday that she will be joining Suffolk Construction as a vice president in charge of diversity, inclusion and community relations.
Forry, whose parents emigrated from Haiti, had publicly expressed interest in running for Senate president if the post became empty.
That job is currently being held by Democratic Sen. Harriette Chandler during an ongoing investigation into whether former Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg or his staff violated Senate rules in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner.
Forry, who lives in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, was elected to the Senate in 2013.
The resignation takes effect Friday.
