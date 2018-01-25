SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Rep. Joe Kennedy III

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement in a statement Thursday night. They say Kennedy is “a relentless fighter for working Americans.” The 37-year-old Kennedy is serving his third term in the House.

kennedykeller Mass. Rep. Kennedy To Deliver State Of The Union Response

Rep. Joe Kennedy III. (WBZ-TV)

Pelosi and Schumer say Elizabeth Guzman of Virginia will deliver the Spanish-language response to Trump’s speech. Guzman, 44, is an immigrant from Peru who was recently elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates.

The Democratic leaders say Kennedy and Guzman will emphasize that “Democrats are laser-focused on enacting policies to benefit middle-class Americans, not special interests or the wealthiest.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch