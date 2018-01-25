BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field for the first time during their Super Bowl bye week on Thursday, but Rob Gronkowski was not present.

The tight end was one of three players missing from the session, which was held on the lower field behind Gillette Stadium. In addition to Gronk, defensive linemen Deatrich Wise Jr. (concussion) and Malcom Brown were also absent on Thursday.

First official day on the practice field for the Pats and no Gronk or Deitrich Wise in attendance. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/WrVZm9E5lu — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) January 25, 2018

Gronkowski left Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half with a concussion and was put into the league’s concussion protocol. He and Wise were both listed on Wednesday’s hypothetical practice report with concussions, though it’s unclear when Wise was injured. Brown (foot) was one of three players listed as limited on Wednesday’s report.

New England will send out another injury report later Thursday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the practice field, quarterback Tom Brady back to wearing two gloves for the practice session. Brady sported them in the days following his hand injury last week, so it appears the 12 stitches on his right hand haven’t been removed just yet. But unlike last week, the quarterback was seen throwing passes on Thursday.

Tom Brady in attendance at practice today. If you are keeping track, he was wearing gloves on both hands. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/2QNjhcMNHt — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) January 25, 2018

The Patriots will practice again on Friday in Foxboro, before departing for Super Bowl LII in Minnesota on Monday morning.